GHA Director General Kevin McGee to step down due to health reasons

The Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Kevin McGee, has given notice of his intention to step down from his role for health reasons.

Mr McGee, who took up the post in October 2023, has led the GHA through a period of significant reform and progress. His tenure has seen strengthened clinical governance, improved operational efficiency, enhanced patient services, and advances in the GHA’s sustainability agenda. He will remain in post until his departure and will ensure a full handover to his successor once appointed.

The recruitment process for a new Director General will be initiated in the usual way, with the vacancy to be advertised shortly.

GHA Director General Mr Kevin McGee said: “As I move on, I would like to take the opportunity to express my sincere gratitude for the privilege of serving as the GHA Director General. It has been a truly rewarding experience, and I am deeply thankful for the time I have spent in Gibraltar. I have had the pleasure of working alongside exceptional individuals and feel fortunate to have had the privilege to work with such dedicated professionals. I would like to thank the Minister, my close team and every member of Staff within the GHA for your support, encouragement and guidance. The GHA as with every health system in the world faces challenges, but we should be truly thankful for the quality of health service delivery within Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Kevin has led the GHA through a great deal in a relatively short time and has been instrumental in bringing us closer to the NHS in key areas such as job advertising and the NHS supply chain. He has brought professionalism and a genuine focus on improving patient care to everything he has done and he has been a pleasure to work with. On behalf of the Government and the people of Gibraltar, I wish him the very best for his recovery and for the future.”