Secretary’s and Governor’s Lanes Reopened

Work at Secretary's and Governor's Lane has been completed.

These works were envisaged to be completed at the end of August, however the precise coordination between Government departments, AquaGib and the relevant contractors have allowed for the works to be completed in record time.

All traffic has now returned to the normal traffic flows and diversions removed. George's Lane is now restricted to authorised vehicles, cyclists and taxis only. The bus routes will now resume as normal on Line Wall Road to service all bus stops.

The Government wishes to thank members of the public for their patience and apologises for any inconvenience caused throughout the duration of the works to upgrade the utility infrastructure in the City Centre.