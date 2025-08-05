Saluting Battery Shared Use Route for Pedestrians and Cyclists

As part of the continued implementation of recommendations contained in the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) and the Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy, the Ministry of Transport is pleased to announce a shared use area where cycling and Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETs) will now be permitted for recreational and commuting purposes.

The initiative aims to accommodate the movement of pedestrians and cyclists throughout the length of the Saluting Battery by way of a shared use route where both will be able to mix and travel freely by sharing the extent of the area.

Many people including the young, elderly and disabled, benefit from shared areas, they provide a valuable travel opportunity within a traffic-free environment, to relax, unwind and play, as well as providing a suitable area for children to learn how to ride a bicycle.

People riding bicycles tend to be the fastest movers in these shared areas and need to be considerate about their speed of travel so as not to startle other people, particularly those who are frail or who have reduced sight, hearing or mobility.

It is important to highlight that cyclists using the area must at all times consider the general safety of other users and be considerate towards pedestrians. Cyclists must be aware that pedestrians hold priority in shared spaces and are therefore reminded that their speed of travel must at all times be mindful of others.

The promotion and encouragement of cycling is key to supporting good health and wellbeing and is a practical and convenient mode of travel that helps improve air quality and alleviate traffic congestion.

The Ministry of Transport would also like to advise members of the general public and service operators that in light of the area of the Saluting Battery being declared a Pedestrianised Area with immediate effect, Motor Vehicles are no longer permitted to drive along the area unless they are in possession of ‘Pedestrianised Areas Permit’. Service Operators wishing to enter into the area in exercise of business, are required to apply for a ‘Pedestrianised Areas Permit’ at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD), Permits Office. The offices of the DVLD are situated at the Motor Vehicle Test Centre, Eastern Beach Road,

Minister for Transport, the Hon. John Cortes said,

“We continue to take important steps in transforming Gibraltar into a more sustainable, people-focused city. The designation of the Saluting Battery as a shared space is a clear commitment to encouraging active travel, enhancing public wellbeing, and reducing our dependency on motor vehicles. I urge all users of this shared space to respect one another, travel responsibly, and enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, safer, and more accessible environment for all.”

This policy is being implemented on a trial basis and will be subject to review and possible amendment following an evaluation period. Feedback from relevant stakeholders may be taken into account as part of this review.