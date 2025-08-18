Gibraltar Aircraft Registry to Create New Industry and Opportunities

The Government has announced that both the Gibraltar Civil Aviation Authority, the newly formed successor to the Department of Civil Aviation, and Gibraltar Aircraft Registry Limited, a new private company, have joined the agreement for the development of the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry.

The original agreement between the Government and the Aviation Registry Group, a US company providing similar services in San Marino and Aruba, was signed in November 2022.

Since that date, significant work has been completed in drafting both primary and secondary legislation. This culminated, last month, in the commencement of the Civil Aviation Authority Act 2024, which established the new Civil Aviation Authority. The signing ceremony, held in the Office of the Chief Secretary, saw the Chief Secretary sign on behalf of the Government; Sir Jorge Colindres, CEO of the Aviation Registry Group, sign on behalf of Gibraltar Aircraft Registry Limited; and Mr Chris Purkiss, the newly appointed Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, sign on behalf of the Authority.

The next phase of the project will culminate in an audit of the Gibraltar Civil Aviation Authority by representatives of the UK Department for Transport in early 2026. This audit will mark the final step before Gibraltar is authorised to commence aircraft registrations.

During the signing ceremony, the Chief Secretary highlighted the transformative opportunity presented by the registry. The registry will aim to attracthigh-end private and commercial aircraft, which in turn will generate additional revenue to Government through registration fees and related charges, and open up new business opportunities for Gibraltar’s legal, finance, and insurance sectors. Moreover, as aircraft travel globally bearing the Gibraltar Nationality Mark, they will serve as natural ambassadors for the Rock.

Glendon Martinez, Chief Secretary, stated:

“It is very exciting to sign this document, which effectively launches a new industry in Gibraltar. I am grateful for the work of all involved in bringing this project to fruition and, especially to Sir Jorge Colindres, whose team have provided the expertise necessary to guide the Civil Aviation Authority as they develop the Aircraft Register.”

Sir Jorge Colindres added:

“I am delighted to be working with such a respected jurisdiction and am sure that our combined efforts will result in the Aircraft Register being hugely successful. We have already started marketing the Gibraltar Aircraft Register and the response from aircraft owners has been very positive. My Company has more than 30 years of experience in this specialist area and we provide similar services to the Governments of San Marino and Aruba, both of whose Aircraft Registers have seen impressive uptake.”

Minister for Commercial Aviation, the Hon. Christian Santos, expressed his delight at this important milestone and extended his thanks and best wishes to everyone involved. He emphasised that the Gibraltar Aircraft Register will not only strengthen Gibraltar’s position in the aviation sector but will also generate additional revenue for Government through registration fees and associated services, while fostering further opportunities for the wider economy.

Mr Chris Purkiss, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, remarked:

“This is an exciting moment for Gibraltar. I am fortunate to have an excellent team helping to bring the project to fruition, and we look forward to formally launching the Gibraltar Aircraft Register next May at the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Geneva. Our ambition is to establish Gibraltar as a centre of excellence in the global aviation industry, delivering a firstclass register that attracts the very best in private and commercial aviation. It is not every day that you get the opportunity to create a new industry for Gibraltar from scratch, and we are determined to make it a success.”