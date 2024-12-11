Minister for Tourism confirms new easyJet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar

easyJet has today announced the launch of a new route from Birmingham to Gibraltar.

The service will operate twice weekly year-round from June 2025 on Thursdays and Sundays with seats available at easyJet.com and via the app from just £26.99*.

The Birmingham Airport (BHX) service will complement existing easyJet routes to Gibraltar next summer, from Bristol Airport, London Gatwick Airport and Manchester Airport, with a total of 13 weekly routes.

The airline has seen an expansion of routes on its summer 2025 programme together with its growing tour operation arm, easyJet holidays, which has also expanded its programme into Gibraltar.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel and 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted that Gibraltar is the latest destination to join our Birmingham network, providing travellers in the Midlands with a new and unique twice-weekly connection throughout the year, and we look forward to welcoming customers onboard from next summer.”

Commenting on the announcement, the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “Gibraltar provides a unique offering as a destination, so we are really pleased to be able to announce this new route today. The Birmingham route had previously operated successfully for many years, and we are excited to see its return via easyJet who have proved their ongoing commitment to Gibraltar. We are confident that both visitors to Gibraltar as well as the local community will benefit from this additional flight to the Midlands, and we look forward to continued shared success with easyJet in the future."

Flights on new routes are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from:

• Birmingham to Gibraltar flights will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays from 1st June with fares from £26.99*

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)

• easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* The Rock Hotel in Gibraltar on a Room Only basis for £461 per person including flights from Birmingham International on 12 June 2025

*Flights one way per person including taxes