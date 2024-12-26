Demarcated Cavalcade Safe Space for those with Sensory Issues

The Supported Needs and Disability Office for the Ministry of Equality will be setting up a cordoned-off safe space outside of No.6 Convent Place for individuals with sensory issues.

This area of Main Street is quieter for persons with sensory issues as there are various exits / entrances available via Town Range, Governor’s Lane, Convent Ramp and Victualing Office for those that require a quick exit. Individuals who want to avail themselves of this area will be required to present their Disability Information Card to a member of staff upon arrival. Entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

Stands with seats will not be provided; however, persons with mobility issues who require seating should contact the SNDO on:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

WhatsApp or call on 56003195 by Thursday 2nd January 2025.

The public are advised that there may be loud music and those affected by this should bring their own ear plugs / headphones.