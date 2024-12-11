Know the risks - HMGoG launches awareness campaign on dangers of cocaine use

HMGoG has today launched a public awareness campaign highlighting the dangers of cocaine use.

The festive season sees an increase in cocaine use at social events and the campaign aims to inform the public on some potentially unknown dangers.

Some main points of the 'Know the risks' campaign are:

- The mixing of cocaine and alcohol produces a potentially lethal substance called cocaethylene. This increases the chance of a heart attack.

- Cocaine is usually mixed with other substances such as fentanyl, PCP, heroin, amphetamines and even rat poison.

Further information is available at: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/drug-awareness/