Government warns of online scam

The Government notes that information about an online platform called NovusX has been circulating on social media encouraging citizens to register and pay them funds.

There is an attempt to falsely associate the Deputy Chief Minister and the Government with this through the promise that those who register may receive compensation from the state. This is fake and untrue and people should not part with their money.

This has all the hallmarks of an online scam and the matter has been reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police.