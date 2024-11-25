International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls

The 25th November is marked by the United Nations as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Violence against women and girls is a devastating and fundamental violation of women’s human rights. This issue is indiscriminate of age, race, profession or social background and has a profound impact, particularly on children.

'Domestic abuse can happen to anyone regardless of gender. However, the majority of domestic abuse is perpetrated by men against women. Domestic abuse is the systematic abuse of power and control, and is fundamentally linked to inequality. Inequality between men and women not only increases the opportunity for the abuse of power, but it also makes it harder for women to live free from violence and abuse. It is for that reason that HM Government of Gibraltar ensures that in working towards the elimination of violence against women and girls it focuses on domestic abuse, while taking account of broader gender inequalities.'

The Domestic Abuse Strategic Partnership, an interagency group that composes of decision makers of the key stakeholder agencies, has already undertaken a lot of work to ensure that the Domestic Abuse Strategy 2023-2028 meets its ultimate goal of the elimination of domestic abuse in Gibraltar by breaking the cycle. Last year, the Government introduced specific departmental domestic abuse policies, therapeutic pathways, and invested in training and new services in this area including Multi-Agency Domestic Abuse Champion Training and the recently launched DART programme in association with Childline Gibraltar.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “The UN day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls must be marked every 25th November until we are successful in eradicating domestic abuse in Gibraltar. Even though anyone can become a victim of such abuse, it is a fact that this crime disproportionately affects women and girls. I am certain that the valuable work that has been undertaken by all stakeholders will have a positive outcome in reaching our goal and finally breaking the cycle of such violence in Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham KC MP, said: “His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is fully committed to our five-year Domestic Abuse Strategy with an ultimate aim of not only ending domestic abuse in Gibraltar in all its forms, but also removing the stigma unjustly attached to victims of it by supporting and empowering them and their families. Thanks to all our stakeholders for their efforts to date and I am sure they will continue to work to improving the lives of those affected by domestic abuse, whilst moving forward to eliminate such abuse in Gibraltar.”