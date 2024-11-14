MindTalks: A New Forum for Parents and Community Engagement by The Mindspace Project

The Mindspace Project, Gibraltar’s dedicated charity for community and mental well-being, has launched an exciting new initiative to create a supportive space for open dialogue on important topics.

MindTalks is a community forum designed to bring residents together to engage, discuss, and learn from one another. The first of these events is set to take place on Tuesday, 26th November, at 6:00 PM.

MindTalks aims to be an inclusive platform where the community can gather to explore common issues, share experiences, and gain insights from expert speakers. This forum is open to everyone, whether you’re looking to listen, connect, or actively participate in discussions on real-life topics that matter.

A spokesperson for The Mindspace Project said "As the name suggests, MindTalks is about fostering meaningful conversations, turning concerns into opportunities for growth and understanding. “Your Community, Your Forum” isn’t just a tagline; it’s an invitation for every member of the community to feel part of a larger support network."

The inaugural MindTalks event is tailored especially for parents under the theme “Connection Before Correction.” This session will focus on understanding and supporting children in ways that foster strong, positive relationships. Parents looking to better connect with their children and learn practical techniques to support their child’s development are encouraged to attend.

Topics covered in this first session include:

1. Impulse Control - Helping children think before acting.

2. Emotional Control - Guiding kids in managing their emotions effectively.

3. Flexible Thinking - Adapting to unexpected changes with ease.

4. Working Memory - Retaining and using important information.

5. Self-Monitoring - Building self-awareness in daily interactions.

6. Planning and Prioritising - Setting and achieving goals.

7. Task Initiation - Encouraging children to start tasks independently.

8. Organisation - Keeping track mentally and physically, ensuring a more organised approach.

This session is for all parents, whether their child has a special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) diagnosis or not. The goal is to empower parents with the skills to connect with their children on a deeper level, fostering resilience, self-regulation, and a growth mindset.

Why Attend?

• Gain skills to connect with your child

• Better understand behaviours and the reasoning behind them

• Share your experiences with other parents who may have similar concerns

• Feel supported and part of a community committed to positive change

Attendance requires a minimum £5 investment, which supports The Mindspace Project in continuing its community programs. Register by following this payment link: https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/QCBOW6E0

Interested in speaking at a future MindTalks session? The Mindspace Project invites members of the community to step forward and share their insights. Simply email your proposal to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .