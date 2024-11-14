antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Christmas Fair Attractions 2024

Details
Category: Local

As part of this year’s Christmas Wonderland organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, the Christmas Fair Attractions at John Mackintosh Square will open at 7.30pm on Friday 22nd November.

The rides will be free of charge on this day.

From Saturday 23rd November 2024 to Sunday 5th January 2025, the Fair will be open from 12pm to 7pm daily and all rides will be priced at £3.

Rides will also be free of charge on Thursday 12th December as part of GCS’ initiative to support the GBC Open Day fundraiser.

The Fair Attractions come at no cost to Government as costs, including insurance, are met by the Fair stallholders.


