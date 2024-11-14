antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

New Year's Eve Celebration

Details
Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations organised by GibMedia.

They will bring in the New Year as expected on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3am on Wednesday 1st January 2025.

GCS have said they have been working closely with GibMedia in order to provide the best entertainment and celebrations which will feature live performances from Cedar, The NY Collective and DJ Wayne to dance the night away.

The countdown, which will feature confetti and special effects, will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar, Shania Ballester.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said: “New Year’s Eve is a time for family and friends to come together to welcome in the New Year. I am confident the festive entertainment organised by GCS and GibMedia will be the perfect way for Gibraltar to celebrate as a community.


