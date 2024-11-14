Gibraltar Tourist Board exhibit at World Travel Market event in London

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, has returned from the 44th edition of the World Travel Market (WTM) event in London.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) hosted a stand to gain exposure and continue to promote Gibraltar’s tourism, culture and heritage to an estimated 40,000 visitors from the travel industry as well as the 250,000 members of the WTM’s online community.

Accompanied by GTB’s CEO Kevin Bossino and Head of Media and Marketing Tracey Poggio, Minister Santos attended various high-level meetings with industry recognised names, including easyJet and British Airways.

Marketed as ‘the world’s most influential travel and tourism event’, Gibraltar took the opportunity to showcase our product to top industry representatives and senior buyers with purchasing responsibility.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos said: “Our annual participation at the World Travel Market event in London is an integral part of our marketing strategy. It is important for Gibraltar to exhibit at these types of events and show what we have to offer the world – a first-class destination. Our unique tourist sites, made only more enticing by our heritage, culture, lifestyle and the warmth of our people, makes Gibraltar a very desirable tourist destination. As always, I am proud to fly our flag as Minister for Tourism anywhere I go and the connections made at this event will be highly beneficial to our Tourism industry.”