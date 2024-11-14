antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Concerts by Candlelight

Details
Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched a new series of ‘Concerts by Candlelight’. This concert series will take place quarterly and feature popular music in a classical music setting.

The first event in this series is Concerts by Candlelight: Christmas on Strings. This enchanting event will take place at The Holy Trinity Cathedral on Tuesday 17th December 2024 starting at 7pm.

A string quartet will perform cherished Christmas classics, including the greatest hits of pop, in a beautifully illuminated setting. With musical arrangements by Miguel Monge, this quartet aims to provide an intimate and warm experience, perfect for celebrating the spirit of Christmas.

Tickets priced at £12 are available via www.buytickets.gi


