antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Care Agency Staff Raise £5400 for Valencia Flood Relief

Details
Category: Local

Over the course of a week, staff members from the Care Agency, led by members of the Charity and Events Committee, have come together to raise funds, in their own time, in support of the Red Cross’s relief efforts in Valencia, Spain.

Additionally, several fund-raising events have been held by different departments within the organisation, including different Yoga sessions delivered by Jasmine Viagas from Jagrathi Yoga.

'In response to the recent catastrophic floods that have affected thousands of citizens in Valencia, we are proud to announce that thanks to the generosity of our team, family, friends and the wider community, we have raised a total of £5400.'

'The Care Agency wishes to thank everyone who contributed to this important cause. Each donation is helping to bring much-needed aid to those impacted by the floods, and we are grateful to our community for their incredible support and kindness during this time.'

A Red Cross spokesperson said “in Gibraltar, many people have been moved by the disturbing scenes of the Valencia flooding and its impact on the community there. The establishment of a special emergency appeal fund at the Gibraltar International Bank, supported by Red Cross, is one of the ways in which Gibraltarians can show their solidarity with the people of Valencia. Already several thousands of UK sterling pounds have been raised and in due course there would be consultations with the Spanish authorities, including La Cruz Roja Espanola, on how the monies raised might be used. Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all at the Care Agency who never fail to heed the call for much needed funds in the event of international tragedies; also whilst doing such amazing work in our local community."


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes