Care Agency Staff Raise £5400 for Valencia Flood Relief

Over the course of a week, staff members from the Care Agency, led by members of the Charity and Events Committee, have come together to raise funds, in their own time, in support of the Red Cross’s relief efforts in Valencia, Spain.

Additionally, several fund-raising events have been held by different departments within the organisation, including different Yoga sessions delivered by Jasmine Viagas from Jagrathi Yoga.

'In response to the recent catastrophic floods that have affected thousands of citizens in Valencia, we are proud to announce that thanks to the generosity of our team, family, friends and the wider community, we have raised a total of £5400.'

'The Care Agency wishes to thank everyone who contributed to this important cause. Each donation is helping to bring much-needed aid to those impacted by the floods, and we are grateful to our community for their incredible support and kindness during this time.'

A Red Cross spokesperson said “in Gibraltar, many people have been moved by the disturbing scenes of the Valencia flooding and its impact on the community there. The establishment of a special emergency appeal fund at the Gibraltar International Bank, supported by Red Cross, is one of the ways in which Gibraltarians can show their solidarity with the people of Valencia. Already several thousands of UK sterling pounds have been raised and in due course there would be consultations with the Spanish authorities, including La Cruz Roja Espanola, on how the monies raised might be used. Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all at the Care Agency who never fail to heed the call for much needed funds in the event of international tragedies; also whilst doing such amazing work in our local community."