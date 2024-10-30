68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services announced that the Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre from Monday 24th to Saturday 29th March 2025.



The Festival is open to any drama group and the plays will be adjudicated by a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators UK. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.



The Group winning the “Best Play” Award will receive a cash prize of £1,000. Additional

awards include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, amongst others.

“As a member of the

National Drama Festival Association, we now have the opportunity to compete at the

National Drama Festival UK and will offer a Bursary if the winning play is successful in

qualifying.”

A small grant will be payable to each participating group, to assist with production expenses.

Entry forms and rules are available online via www.culture.gi/forms and at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception.



The closing date for entries is Monday 16th December 2024.