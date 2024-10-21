The Mindspace Project Introduces Free Counselling for Local Youth

In a significant step towards supporting the mental health of our community's young people, The Mindspace Project has launched a free Youth Counselling Service for secondary school students aged 11 to 18.

The Mindspace Project, a local charity established nearly four years ago, has been making waves in our community with its innovative approach to mental and emotional wellbeing. Founded on the principle of prevention, the charity offers a range of mindfulness-based, social-emotional learning programs designed to help both youth and adults navigate life's challenges.

"Our vision is to create a community where people of all ages have the tools to manage their mental health effectively," says Galadriel, the founder of The Mindspace Project. "We believe that by teaching resilience and self-awareness from a young age, we can help prevent the development of more serious mental health issues later in life."

The charity's latest initiative, the Youth Counselling Service, is a testament to this vision. Recognising the crucial importance of supporting young people during their formative secondary school years, The Mindspace Project is offering free, confidential one-to-one counselling sessions.

Led by qualified counsellor Tyrene Sagua, the service will provide up to six weekly sessions per client during term time. This trial service aims to support young people facing emotional, mental health, and personal challenges during a critical period of their development.

The Mindspace Project's holistic approach extends beyond counselling. Their youth programs incorporate physical exercise, recognising its positive impact on mental health. They also offer 'MindTalks', providing a forum for parents and caregivers to share experiences and seek guidance.

"We're not just addressing the physiological needs of young people," Galadriel explains. "We're going to the heart of meeting their emotional needs, whether they're exhibiting challenging behaviour or not."

The launch of the Youth Counselling Service is a significant addition to The Mindspace Project's existing programs. While the counselling sessions are offered free of charge, the charity welcomes donations to help sustain and expand this vital service.

For those interested in booking a session or learning more about The Mindspace Project's services, visit their Facebook page or contact the team at +35054008737. The Youth Counselling Service will commence after the October Mid-Term Break, marking a new chapter in The Mindspace Project's mission to foster a mentally healthy and resilient community.