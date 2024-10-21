antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Public Service Launches Menopause Policy on World Menopause Day

Details
Category: Local

To mark World Menopause Day, His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has announced a Menopause Policy for the Public Service.

This policy has been developed by the Menopause Strategy Working Group, which includes representatives from the Office of the Chief Secretary, the Department of Personnel and Development, and the Gibraltar Health Authority.

The Menopause Policy is designed to support employees during the transitional phase of menopause, which can affect both performance and well-being. While general protections already exist under the Equality Act, the new policy enshrines specific provisions and support for those undergoing menopause, ensuring a more inclusive and understanding workplace environment.

The Working Group is focusing on key areas such as menopause awareness training for line managers, providing them with the tools to better understand and support affected employees, encourage open and empathetic discussions, and improving signposting to existing healthcare services. The policy will also address healthcare options, symptom management, short-term sick leave provisions, and reasonable workplace adjustments.

The Minister for Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "Menopause and its symptoms directly impact 50% of Public Service employees and have indirect effects on many others. It is crucial that we facilitate open conversations about menopause and provide clear, effective support for all employees. This policy reflects our commitment to a modern, inclusive workplace that values the well-being of all its staff."

"The Menopause Policy is a key step towards enhancing employee well-being, and the Government is committed to continuing its work to support individuals experiencing menopause in the workplace."


