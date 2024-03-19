Minister for Health and Care’s message on World Social Work Day

Today, Tuesday 19th March is World Social Work Day which aims not only to celebrate the hard work and dedication of social workers but also recognise the important role they play in our community.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Social work in Gibraltar is delivered by the Care Agency and as the Minister responsible for Care, it is my privilege to oversee their operations. Every single day I am inspired by the passion and commitment demonstrated by our caregivers. They are the backbone of our society, tirelessly working to provide support, comfort, and care to those in need.

“All too often, their invaluable contributions go unnoticed until one finds themselves in need of care. It is for this reason that events like the Care Agency awards took place for the first time earlier this year. They serve as a platform for us to come together as a community and honour the extraordinary contributions of our caregivers, to shine a spotlight on the often invisible work that they do, and to ensure that their efforts are recognised and celebrated.

“Last year, I was delighted that His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, bestowed the prestigious Gibraltar Award upon the Care Agency. This recognition was extremely well-deserved and a testament to the exceptional standard of care delivered by the Care Agency so ably led by its CEO, Carlos Banderas.

“So today, on World Social Work Day, I want to pay tribute to everyone working in this industry who selflessly put themselves on the frontlines to ensure the safety and well-being of others.”