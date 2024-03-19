Pictograms at Zebra Crossings

The Government is piloting the rollout of pictograms at zebra crossings, a pioneering initiative carried out jointly by the Ministries of Equality and Transport, and designed to enhance accessibility and safety for all pedestrians, particularly benefiting children and persons with learning difficulties and disabilities.

This groundbreaking project underscores the Government’s commitment to inclusivity and equal access in their transport network.

'The integration of pictograms across pedestrian crossings marks a significant leap forward in our efforts to accommodate the diverse needs of the community. Pictograms will now assist in making road-crossing instructions more comprehensible and accessible for all.'

'The rollout of pictograms at zebra crossings is just one of the many steps Government is taking towards creating a more accessible and inclusive transportation network. The Government remains dedicated to exploring and implementing innovative solutions that can make a positive impact on the lives of all citizens.'

Minister for Equality, the Hon Christian Santos, said: “Pictograms provide a visual prompt to support children and persons with learning difficulties and disabilities when crossing the road.

“We tend to have signs with words in most places around our community but we need to start using more visual prompts in order to ensure clear communication with a person has difficulty understanding written and verbal communication.

“This is just one of the many initiatives that we are rolling out as we build a community that works for everyone.”

Minister for Transport, the Hon John Cortes, commented: “Ensuring that the entirety of our transport network serves everyone, including those with special needs, is a top priority for us. By incorporating pictograms into our zebra crossings, we are taking a step towards a more inclusive society where every individual has the independence and confidence to navigate Gibraltar safely.”