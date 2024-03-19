Government reassures its tenants that existing sublet policy continues unchanged

The Department for Housing is addressing concerns expressed by its tenants regarding the subletting or unregistered use of Government rental properties.

'The Government’s rental housing stock is a valuable local asset in high demand. It is imperative that these properties are allocated fairly to those requiring Government accommodation.'

'Government tenants' well-being and fair access to much-needed housing are top priorities. Reports of unlawful subletting undermine the housing system's integrity and deprive those genuinely in need. The Government will not allow this unacceptable and illegal behaviour.'

Simultaneously, the Government has said that it would like to reassure its tenants that the policy in relation to visitors and guests remains unchanged, for example grandchildren who are resident elsewhere but are staying overnight with their grandparents. The Government says it understands that such visits are an important part of family life.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Pat Orfila, said: ‘We have been made aware that some of our tenants are concerned about illegal subletting. I’d like to take this opportunity to reassure them, as well as the wider taxpaying public, that the subletting of Government rental housing is illegal and will not be tolerated. Nothing has changed in that respect, and for the vast majority of our tenants who keep to the rules, home life continues as normal. It is one thing to have a visitor or a guest to stay temporarily overnight. It is another thing completely to allow your Government rental property to be used for residential purposes by someone else, for a profit. That is what we will never allow.’