antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

The Minster for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon opens UEFA AMF Regional Workshop

Details
Category: Local

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, delivered a keynote speech at the UEFA AMF Regional Workshop held in Gibraltar earlier last week.

The workshop brought together integrity officers from football associations, law enforcements representatives, prosecutors and national platform representatives to recognise and discuss the common challenges and potential associated solutions regarding investigations into match-fixing incidents.

The workshop, hosted by UEFA, saw industry experts from Andorra, France, England, Gibraltar, Italy, Luxembourg, San Marino and Spain.

During his speech, the Minister made reference to the importance of fostering regular engagement among UEFA's network of Integrity Officers across its 55 National Associations. He also highlighted the importance of facilitating interaction in a focused setting, bringing together National Associations and transnational stakeholders who share common challenges in combating match-fixing.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, ended his speech by saying: “As we embark on this journey together, let us remain committed to the integrity of the beautiful game. Let us work hand in hand, sharing knowledge and resources, to safeguard the future of football for generations to come.

 

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes