The Minster for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon opens UEFA AMF Regional Workshop

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, delivered a keynote speech at the UEFA AMF Regional Workshop held in Gibraltar earlier last week.

The workshop brought together integrity officers from football associations, law enforcements representatives, prosecutors and national platform representatives to recognise and discuss the common challenges and potential associated solutions regarding investigations into match-fixing incidents.

The workshop, hosted by UEFA, saw industry experts from Andorra, France, England, Gibraltar, Italy, Luxembourg, San Marino and Spain.

During his speech, the Minister made reference to the importance of fostering regular engagement among UEFA's network of Integrity Officers across its 55 National Associations. He also highlighted the importance of facilitating interaction in a focused setting, bringing together National Associations and transnational stakeholders who share common challenges in combating match-fixing.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, ended his speech by saying: “As we embark on this journey together, let us remain committed to the integrity of the beautiful game. Let us work hand in hand, sharing knowledge and resources, to safeguard the future of football for generations to come.”