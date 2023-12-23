ClimACT Schools Gibraltar 2023 Celebrates Achievements

On Monday 27th November 2023 school representatives gathered, in the presence of DCM Joseph Garcia and Minister John Cortes at the impressive new school facility Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary, to celebrate the second Gibraltar ClimACT Schools Awards.

The presentation of awards recognised the vast amount of work from the academic year 2022/2023; work that promotes the aims of ClimACT School’s Gibraltar to develop and foster an environmental ethos within our schools so that environmental learning is embedded within a child’s educational experience and this experience is carried with them into their adult life.

The event celebrated the significant and diverse work being carried out in Gibraltar schools. Schools were awarded certificates as a recognition of the innovation and hard work education staff have invested in teaching pupils about the impact of climate change while embedding sustainable practices into the ethos of the schools.

Schools were awarded Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond awards based on the credits gained for a vast array of projects, policies and environmental initiatives. 15 local schools submitted entries and ClimACT Schools Gibraltar was very pleased to welcome St Christopher’s EYFS School for the first time, clearly indicating that you are never too young to start saving your planet.

Schools presented numerous initiatives which have impacted upon the ethos of their schools and promoted awareness and understanding of the climate change crisis. Initiatives included the setting up of sustainable hubs, second-hand pop-up uniform shops, upcycling art projects, zen zones, outings to study our natural heritage, growing vegetables and flowers in school, installation of swift boxes to even making their own bird seed. An impressive level of innovation, while developing skills of creativity, real-world engagement, problem solving, communication and collaboration.

ClimACT is a movement that was initiated, nearly 5 years ago, by the European Sudoe funded ClimACT project, managed locally by the University of Gibraltar. Reborn as ClimACT Schools Gibraltar in 2019, Sudoe funding has truly left a legacy in Gibraltar. The educators from local Gibraltar schools and the Advisory Team in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, the University of Gibraltar and local NGOs should be very proud. Education staff involved in the running of ClimACT recognise that changing the tide of climate change is not only an issue for the young.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, explained how pleased she was to “acknowledge, celebrate and applaud the diverse, vibrant and transformative initiatives showcased by schools”, recognising that schools have the privilege of “fostering citizens and future parents, workers and leaders who we hope will be committed to building a better tomorrow”. She was keen to stress that even small actions can collectively make a significant impact and was proud to reflect on the various ways in which the Education service was contributing to various work streams of the Government’s Net Zero Delivery Body.

Saving our planet transcends all ages and the CimACT Committee urges the civil service to follow the example of Gibraltar schools and start embedding more sustainable practices into the everyday running of local government offices.