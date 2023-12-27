antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

GibElec Statement on Power Cut

Details
Category: Local

At approximately 07:24 this morning, a total blackout was experienced.

"Investigation works commenced immediately, with our team of Engineers reviewing our systems and alarms to identify the potential cause, whilst our Engineers at the North Mole Power Station worked on getting all our plant systems ready and generating engines restarted to commence the restoration process.

This restoration process commenced at 07:55, with the power supply to all our Customers restored by 08:44.

Whilst the investigation works continue, initial findings point towards a voltage drop on our High Voltage network detected at our Mid Harbour Distribution Centre.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused."


