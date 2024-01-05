antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister for Sport congratulates Jack Prior

Details
Category: Local

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, wishes to publicly express his heartfelt congratulations to oarsman Jack Prior for becoming a recipient of the Gibraltar Award in the New Year’s Honours list.

The Minister said; “Jack is a true example to all sports men and women in Gibraltar, demonstrating that with perseverance and long hours of rigorous training they can achieve very high standards and goals. I am conscious of the work Jack has put into his training and the results are a true reflection of his character. Congratulations on this well-deserved accolade. Well done”.


