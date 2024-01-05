Chief Minister congratulates recipients of New Years Honours

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, has congratulated the recipients of New Year’s Honours Awards.

In particular, the Government has said it is proud to note the award of a CBE to former Minister for Digital and Financial Services, the Hon Albert Isola, for his services to the Financial and Digital Industries in Gibraltar.

The deserving recipient of an OBE for his services to Banking in Gibraltar, Mr Lawrence Podesta was the CEO of Gibraltar International Bank from its inception in 2014 until his retirement earlier this year. Following a long and distinguished career in Gibraltar’s Banking industry, Mr Podesta worked closely with Albert Isola on behalf of the Government to create and establish a retail bank owned by the people of Gibraltar.

The Government also wishes to commend Air Terminal Director Terence Lopez, who has been granted the Gibraltar Award for his services to the provision of Aviation services in Gibraltar, and Jack Prior, who is the recipient of the Gibraltar Award for his services to Sport in Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘As every year, all of the award recipients have made significant contributions to Gibraltar in their respective fields. My heartfelt congratulations and thanks go to all of them.

‘I particularly want to applaud my dear friend and colleague the Hon Albert Isola CBE, acknowledging the value of his contributions to Gibraltar’s Digital and Financial Services industry, a core pillar of our economy accounting for approximately 50% of our GDP, during his tenure as a GSLP/Liberal Government Minister. I warmly congratulate and thank Albert on behalf of the Government, my Cabinet and the people of Gibraltar. His family can be now prouder than his Cabinet and party colleagues are of this magnificent and well-deserved recognition of a man who has done so much for Gibraltar.

'Terence has dedicated so much of his life to Gibraltar Airport that today this recognition will be well received throughout Gibraltar by all those who have benefitted from his expertise and commitment.

'Lawrence's sterling work in the establishment of the Gibraltar International Bank has been to the benefit of all of Gibraltar at a crucial time when banking facilities where being lost. He is worthy recipient of this award that rightly recognises just how well Lawrence and his team did in the establishment of the GIB.

'Jack has made all of Gibraltar proud with his magnificent achievements and, in particular, how he has flown the Gibraltar flag internationally as part of the British Family of Nations in sport. Jack's achievements are, no doubt, inspiring other young people in sport in Gibraltar to see what can be achieved through dedication and hard work alongside family support. I have no doubt that Jack will continue to impress and inspire us all in the months and years to come.'