Legionnaire’s Update – SCG meets before holidays

The Director of Public Health Helen Carter briefed the Legionnaire’s Strategic Coordinating Group, chaired by the Minister for Health the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, in an online meeting yesterday afternoon.

The situation remains under review and the results of genomic testing, which has to be undertaken in the UK, are expected after the holidays. This will allow the Director of Public Health to continue to rule out potential sources of infection.

The Director of Public Health, Helen Carter, said: ‘We’re keeping the situation under review. Please remember if you’re away for the holidays for more than 7 days, run your taps for 2 minutes when you get home. Please also remember to use proper windscreen wash in your vehicles and not just tap water on its own.’