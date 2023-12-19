Mask Wearing at GHA

Due to an increase in the number of patients seen with COVID, influenza and RSV, the Gibraltar Health Authority has introduced mask wearing in all areas within GHA buildings in order to protect patients and staff.

'You will be given a mask at the entrance to all GHA facilities and will be asked to wear these upon entering.

It is important not to visit any patient or resident at ERS or other GHA facilities if you have any flu like symptoms, or you have been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the best way to fight the flu virus or any other virus is by washing your hands regularly and we ask anyone going to any GHA facility to please respect the wearing of face masks.'

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “The requirement to introduce masks at GHA facilities is due to a severe increase in influenza and other respiratory conditions. We will keep monitoring the number of patients seen with these and then reduce the need to wear masks in all areas as appropriate. I would like to reassure the public that this situation is being dealt with and we are mostly taking a preventative stance to ensure the safety of our patients, particularly our elderly and vulnerable ones, whilst doing everything we can to make sure that our staff and resources are being protected. We are constantly monitoring infections in Gibraltar and we will de-escalate as soon as it is safe and prudent to do so”.

The GHA says it appreciates everyone's patience and cooperation on this matter.