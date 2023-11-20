Gibraltar represented at Inaugural Overseas Territories Youth Summit

Three Gibraltarian delegates participated in the inaugural Overseas Territories Youth Summit (OTYS) on 16th November in London.

Anna Grech, Karim Acolina and Jessie Chipol were selected to represent Gibraltar at the summit, which was held in the Speaker’s House at the Palace of Westminster.

Delegates from Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Turks and Caicos Island, Montserrat and St. Helena also participated in the Youth Summit.

The purpose of the OTYS is to encourage youth participation in debates and discussions pertaining to issues affecting the Overseas Territories. It provides the opportunity for cross-collaboration and relationship building between the Overseas Territories, empowering young people to partake in critical thinking and offer innovative ideas. The session was chaired by the Falkland Islands, who are this year’s chair of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA).

The OTYS debated three policy areas: the economic challenges facing the Overseas Territories, issues surrounding environment and climate change, and education and civic engagement. At the conclusion of the day-long affair, the Youth Summit delegates adopted a joint communique to be presented to their respective Territory governments.

The Speaker of the House Commons, Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, welcomed the delegates and expressed his support in their work and the OTYS moving forward.

The Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia MP, said: ‘Anna, Karim and Jessie have been excellent ambassadors for Gibraltar throughout this Overseas Territories Youth Summit and the UK Youth Parliament. It has been an important opportunity for them to network with like-minded individuals from across the Overseas Territories and experience international diplomacy first- hand.’