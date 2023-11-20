Minister Bruzon meets Moorish Castle Estate Tenants Association

On Friday morning the Minister for Sport and Leisure, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, together with representatives of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, met with members of the Moorish Castle Estate Tenants Association to engage with them and understand their needs in respect of the new children’s playground currently under construction within the estate.

The meeting was very positive, with the Minister assuring those present that as promised during the election campaign, the park will be ready to be enjoyed by the younger generation very shortly. Further plans to enhance the existing park were also discussed.