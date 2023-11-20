antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Disability Fair

Details
Category: Local

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) on behalf of the Ministry of Equality will be hosting a Disability Fair on Friday 1st December 2023.

The Disability Fair will take place at the Covered MUGA, Bayside Sports Complex between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

This Fair is for members of the public to learn about the services that are available locally from both HM Government of Gibraltar and Non-Governmental Organisations. It aims to provide persons with disabilities and their families with an opportunity to increase their support networks and to share experiences.

The Disability Fair will be composed of three distinct aspects, namely:

1. Charity/ Support Group Stalls – Charities and Support Groups will be present to provide advice and information on the disabilities they support and the assistance they provide.

2. Key Note Speakers - A stage will be set up where the SNDO will be hosting talks on differing themes relating to disability.

3. Government Departments/Agencies stalls – Government Departments and Agencies will be at the Fair to inform the public of the services they provide.

Minister for Equality, the Hon Christian Santos MP said: “I am pleased that we are able to introduce this great initiative. It is an opportunity to showcase all services that Gibraltar has to offer and how our agencies, support groups and charities are able to assist people with disabilities and their families.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes