Disability Fair

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) on behalf of the Ministry of Equality will be hosting a Disability Fair on Friday 1st December 2023.

The Disability Fair will take place at the Covered MUGA, Bayside Sports Complex between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

This Fair is for members of the public to learn about the services that are available locally from both HM Government of Gibraltar and Non-Governmental Organisations. It aims to provide persons with disabilities and their families with an opportunity to increase their support networks and to share experiences.

The Disability Fair will be composed of three distinct aspects, namely:

1. Charity/ Support Group Stalls – Charities and Support Groups will be present to provide advice and information on the disabilities they support and the assistance they provide.

2. Key Note Speakers - A stage will be set up where the SNDO will be hosting talks on differing themes relating to disability.

3. Government Departments/Agencies stalls – Government Departments and Agencies will be at the Fair to inform the public of the services they provide.

Minister for Equality, the Hon Christian Santos MP said: “I am pleased that we are able to introduce this great initiative. It is an opportunity to showcase all services that Gibraltar has to offer and how our agencies, support groups and charities are able to assist people with disabilities and their families.”