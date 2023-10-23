antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Deputy Chief Minster addresses United Nations 4th Committee

Details
Category: Local

The Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia, delivered an address to the United Nations 4th Committee, marking the sixtieth anniversary of Gibraltar's first appearance before the United Nations.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Minister underscored the long standing issue of Gibraltar's decolonisation, expressing the deep disappointment of the Government and People of Gibraltar at the lack of progress in this regard.

The Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia CMG, said: “Exactly sixty years ago, Gibraltar's elected representatives first addressed the United Nations and sought the recognition of Gibraltar’s right to self determination. Regrettably, the progress toward decolonisation, as envisioned by the United Nations, has been far from satisfactory. It is always important to come here, to the United Nations, to emphasise the continuing need for the decolonisation of Gibraltar and highlight the inaction that has prevailed over the years. Gibraltar, in our view, must now be decolonised and I call on the UN to map out a path for the decolonisation of Gibraltar once and for all.


