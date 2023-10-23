antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Gibraltar Literature Week 2023, ‘Telling our Stories’ Workshop

Details
Category: Local

As part of this year’s Gibraltar Literature Week offering there will be a public writing workshop focusing on ‘Telling Our Stories’.

Delivered by teacher and National Book Council member Jonathan Pizarro, the session aims to encourage budding and established writers to reclaim their narratives and explore the topics and issues that are specific to them in relation to their Gibraltarian links and culture. This will be held on Saturday 11th November at 10:30am at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The 2-hour long workshop will be inspired by the following: ‘Imagine family and friends around a kitchen table, cup of tea in hand, informally recounting anecdotes and their memories of Gibraltar, their home, streets, the sea and reminiscing about their childhood. Stories that won’t be recorded in the history books as occasions of note but are just as important to the fabric of our community and our shared unique Gibraltarian social experience that deserve to be heard.

Participants are encouraged to bring a photo or memento that means something to them to use as a prompt. The session will be for a maximum of 25 participants, so please make sure you book your place.

Jonathan studied creative writing at Brunel University where he graduated with a 1st class degree. A writer of fiction and creative non-fiction, he is the first Gibraltarian writer shortlisted for a Commonwealth Short Story Prize. He lives in London and writes a fortnightly arts and culture column ‘Chasing Nelson’ for the Gibraltar Chronicle. His literary interests include language, borders, memory, the sea, reclaiming narratives and post-colonialism.


