Chief Minister announces Ministerial Portfolios

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo KC and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia held a Press Conference this afternoon at No 6 Convent Place, to announce the new Ministerial Portfolios following a meeting of the Cabinet this morning.

In addition to their portfolios, each minister will also be responsible for constituents of a particular geographical area in order to reach out to our community and will be available on a regular basis to speak directly with citizens in their area.

The Chief Minister retains responsibility for the Economy and Public Finance, as well as Financial Stability and all his previous areas of responsibility. The Chief Minister will also assume responsibility for ITLD and Digital Services. He will become the constituency MP for the Moorish Castle Estate, Calpe and Upper Town areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister will retain all his prior ministerial responsibilities. He will be the constituency MP for the Lower Town areas.

Gemma Arias-Vasquez will become the Minister for Health, Care and Business. She will be the constituency MP for the Westside Area.

Nigel Feetham will the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry. He will be the constituency MP for Glacis Estate, Laguna Estate, Ocean Village and Bayside.

Christian Santos will become the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism. His constituency will be Varyl Begg Estate, Sir William Jackson Grove and Mid-Harbour Estate.

Professor John Cortes will be the Minister for Education, the Environment, and Climate Change. He will become the constituency MP for Alameda Estate and the South District.

Pat Orfila will become the Minister for Housing and will be the constituency MP for Bayview, Cumberland, Nelson’s View, Rosia Dale and Europa Point.

Leslie Bruzon will be the Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport. His constituency will be the Eastside and Catalan Bay.

Sir Joe Bossano will be the Minister for Inward Investment and the Savings Bank, and will be the constituency MP for all senior citizens in Gibraltar.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: ‘We have received a message from the electorate and there are lessons to be learned as we return to Government for a fourth consecutive term in Office. Already from day one, we are implementing a strategy by which we address the issues and concerns of the people of Gibraltar, and the allocation of each Minister to a designated constituency is a part of that strategy as we move forward with distributing our manifesto commitments as our programme for government. We will deliver for Gibraltar.’

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘With humility and hard work ministers will work with their departments to start to deliver the manifesto which now forms the policy of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar. It is now our commitment to deliver for you over these next four years. ’