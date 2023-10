GSLP/Liberal Alliance win the 2023 General Elections

The GSLP/Lib Alliance secured its fourth consecutive term with a 49.9% share of the vote and will govern with 9 MP's.

The GSD followed closely with 48%, securing 8 opposition seats.

GSLP-Liberal candidate Vijay Daryanani missed out on a seat in Parliament after 1 term in office as did GSD’s Daniella Tilbury and Youssef El Hana and Independent Robert Vasquez.

The results were announced by the Returning Officer Simon Galliano a little after 06:30 this morning.