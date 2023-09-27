antidepresivos sin receta
Convent Christmas Card Competition 2023

His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, in association with the Department of Education, is pleased to announce the 2023 official Christmas card design competition for school children in Gibraltar.

The deadline for submission is 09.00 hrs on Friday 3rd November 2023.

Competition Guidelines:

  • The competition is open to all schools in Gibraltar for Years 3 to 6 pupils.
  • The Christmas card can be Landscape or Portrait in orientation.
  • There should be no writing on the card.
  • Designs must be done by hand. Computer programmes should not be used to create card images.
  • To allow for easy print reproduction, designs must not be three-dimensional.
  • All submissions should be made through the school.
  • All entries will be judged by a panel of judges, including His Excellency The Governor, and Minister for Education. Cards will be judged on the degree to which they meet three criteria: a representation of the spirit and events of a Gibraltarian Christmas; visual and emotional impact; and design originality.

The Winner will receive an 10.2-inch iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi 64GB.

The first runner-up will receive an AirPod (3rd generation) with the second runner-up receiving a Newton Store eVoucher for £75

All prizes have been kindly donated by Newton Store.

The Winner along with two runners-up will also be invited to lunch with His Excellency at The Convent.


