Latest News

Llanito language discussed with Professor Laura Wright of Cambridge University

Details
Category: Local

Caretaker Minister for Culture John Cortes recently met with Professor Laura Wright of Cambridge University to discuss the ongoing research into the Llanito language.

The project is a joint one between the University of Cambridge and Gibraltar’s Ministry of Culture with the support of the University of Gibraltar and the NGO Gibraltar for a Multilingual Society.

John Cortes said: “It was great to see Laura again on her latest visit consolidating the groundwork for the research and so soon after the Cambridge Symposium. The Government is fully committed to this research and to ensuring the continuing use of Llanito throughout our community.”

 


