Latest News

Govt statement regarding Bishop Fitzgerald School

Details
Category: Local

There has been a population explosion of the caterpillar of the invasive moth known as the Fall Armyworm, Spodoptera littoralis, in the area of Bishop Fitzgerald School.

An increase in catches of this moth has been detected in light traps monitoring moths elsewhere in Gibraltar, but the infestation is unprecedented and is even affecting some of the trees in the area.

The moths and caterpillars are both totally harmless, but many find them unpleasant and they can stain the ground.

Steps are being taken to deal with the infestation, but in order to be able to do this quickly and effectively it was felt that the school should be vacated and alternative activities carried out, with the support of GSLA, at the Tercentenary Hall.

As well as treating the area and removing vegetation there will be a deep clean of all affected areas in and around the school, which is expected to be ready to resume normal activity tomorrow.


