Pedal Ready 2023 Presentation

The Caretaker Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, presented certificates to all successful participants of the Pedal Ready Level 1 (Gibraltar) summer programme at the Eco Festival this weekend.

Pedal Ready Level 1 (Gibraltar) is a course which aims to promote safe and responsible cycling in Gibraltar, as per the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP).

The programme was rolled out during the course of the summer and offered the Level 1 Course to children of different ages.

The Caretaker Minister with responsibility for Transport, the Hon Paul Balban, said: “It was a pleasure to once again present certificates to all the children who participated in this year’s Pedal Ready Summer Sports Course. Teaching people, especially children to cycle safely ensures that we may promote cycling as an alternative means of getting around. In a busy and congested city like Gibraltar, being road aware and staying safe is vitally important to encourage healthier and greener transport alternatives.”