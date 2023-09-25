Silver Nova Inaugural Cruise Call in Gibraltar

The Silver Nova, part of the Royal Carribean Group, arrived in Gibraltar on Sunday 24th September at 08:00hrs from Malaga, Spain and departed later on that afternoon at 18:00hrs to its next port of call in Casablanca, Morocco.

The vessel was carrying a total of 738 passengers over its 11 decks on this occasion.

Caretaker Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques onboard the Silver Nova with the vessel’s captain, Alessandro Zanello.

Minister Daryanani said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome the Silver Nova on its inaugural cruise call to the Port of Gibraltar. This is the third vessel from the Silver Sea fleet that we have had the pleasure of welcoming to Gibraltar within the last 16 months and we hope we will see many more follow in the future”.