Latest News

St Bernard’s Upper Primary School Morocco Earthquake Appeal

St. Bernard’s Upper Primary School held a red and green day last Monday, where children dressed in the colours of the Moroccan flag in order to raise money for the Morocco Earthquake Appeal Fund.

The pupils managed to raise a total of £500, which has been donated to the Gibraltar Straits Association in aid of the appeal fund and will go towards helping the victims of the earthquake in our neighbouring country.

Steven Marin, from the Straits of Gibraltar Association, said that they were leaving on Friday with a team of professionals, including doctors and nurses, to assess what was urgently required and the Association will be putting the money donated to very good use. They were extremely grateful and appreciative of the fundraising efforts of our children.


