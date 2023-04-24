Commonwealth essay winners receive awards

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, presented the prizes to the students who won the 2023 Commonwealth essay competition.

There was a winning entry in each of the four categories. The cash prize and certificates were presented to Luca Trinidad, who won the Lower Primary category, Gianella Pitto the Upper Primary and Haylee Pincho in the secondary school category. The winner of University students category Gabriella Chipol was away from Gibraltar and will receive the award separately.

The winners were chosen by a panel which included the Royal Commonwealth Society and the Commonwealth Youth Association.

The Deputy Chief Minister met with the winning students in order to congratulate them and thank them for taking an interest in the Commonwealth. “The policy of the Government remains to promote both Gibraltar in the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth in Gibraltar. I am very grateful to all the young people who took part and was very impressed by the high standard of the winning entries,” he said.