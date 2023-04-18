Youth Day 2023

As part of their 60th anniversary, the Gibraltar Youth Service held a very successful Gibraltar Youth Day last week attracting many young people to the varied program of events on offer.

The event organised by the Dolphins youth club teenage members was officially opened by the Minister for Youth, the Hon. Steven Linares.

The Gibraltar Youth Service would like to thank GBC, Gibraltar Cultural Services, the Youth Service Staff and all the individuals and organisations for their support and participation:

- Childline Gibraltar

- The Scout Association Gibraltar

- Girlguiding Gibraltar

- The Nautilus Project

- Care Agency Family Centre

- Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee

- Citizens Advice Bureau

- Clubhouse Gibraltar

- GHITA

- No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Sqn, Air Training Corps

- Muslim Youth Group

- The Mindspace Project

- CYE-CLE

- GibSams

- Gibraltar Cosplay

- Sean Rodriguez & Samantha Gingell

Overall, the event proved to be a great exposition of what working with young people is about and what is on offer for them.