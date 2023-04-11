University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy continues to strengthen ties with Moroccan Maritime sector

University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy Manager, Aaron Lopez, recently met with representatives of the Moroccan Maritime industry to explore potential collaborations and training opportunities.

This visit was a significant step towards enhancing the University's relationship with Morocco and its continued commitment to strengthening the ties between the two nations.

The University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy has been successful in attracting Moroccan students to its full-time academic programs since its inception, including the highly regarded BSc (Hons) Maritime Science with Cadetship Programme. Mr. Lopez's meeting with Mohamed Briouig, Director of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics at the Higher Institute for Maritime Studies in Rabat, and Mohamed Karaouane, General Director of the Institute of Training in Transport and Logistics Trades (IFMTL) in Casablanca, focused on discussing how the University's Maritime Science degree could be of benefit to students seeking to enter the maritime industry.

In addition, the meetings also covered the various technical training courses available through the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy, highlighting the extensive resources and expertise that the Academy offers. The collaboration between the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy and the Moroccan Maritime industry has the potential to open up new opportunities for students, graduates, and professionals in both countries.

Committed to building bridges with the international maritime industry, fostering meaningful partnerships, and delivering high-quality education and training to students worldwide, the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy lsays it ooks forward to further strengthening its relationship with the Moroccan Maritime industry and exploring new avenues of collaboration in the future.

University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy

The University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy provides UK-aligned, MCA-approved maritime STCW training, tailored training for companies, and bespoke training for the fast-evolving industry. The Academy's technical courses are offered every month, just a few steps away from the berth, resulting in a growing number of vessel operators and managers involved in the 10,000 ship calls or 20,000 crew changes per year made in Gibraltar taking advantage of a cost-effective, convenient way to maintain the skills of their crew.

University of Gibraltar

The University of Gibraltar is a UK-aligned degree-awarding higher education institution, established by the Government of Gibraltar through the University of Gibraltar Act 2015. The University achieved global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) in 2022, for a period of five years, which measures global institutions against international quality assurance standards set out in Part 1 of the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG).

As part of its provision, the University offers a BSc (Hons) Maritime Science with Cadetship programme (Nautical or Engineering), which combines academic qualifications with practical training through MNTB-aligned, MCA-approved, guaranteed placements. Students can choose their pathway, be that at sea (nautical or engineering) or shore side, and graduate with the necessary skills and knowledge to enter the maritime industry and succeed. The cadetship is optional, meaning that students who already have technical training have the freedom to complete the academic BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programme without the cadetship.