Fire Service Personnel attend variety of courses at The Fire Service College

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service personnel have been busy over the past couple of months, with personnel engaged in a wide variety of courses.

These have ranged from Incident Command, at Silver/Tactical and Gold/Strategic levels for Officers, to maintenance of the all-important Compartment Fire Behaviour skills for firefighters.

Advanced Tactical Incident Command – ICL3

Station Officers Jared Olivero and Kevagn Estella recently completed the Advanced Tactical Incident Command course (ICL 3) at the Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

Building on previous levels of Incident Command, this course provides the necessary skills, knowledge and understanding required to perform as an Advanced Tactical Incident Commander, focusing on tactical command and coordination at larger, more serious incidents, including working in a Multi-Agency environment.

Compartment Fire Behaviour Refresher Training

As we gradually pick up momentum following the pandemic, the GFRS were once again able to engage with the Fire Service College for the provision of this 2-day, bespoke Compartment Fire Behaviour Refresher Course. The course conforms to recommended industry best practice, for the maintenance of competence for Breathing Apparatus wearers.

Personnel were put through their paces in this vital discipline, providing the opportunity to sharpen skills in state-of-the-art facilities, including creating awareness in identifying and understanding fire conditions and “flow paths”, thus applying appropriate ventilation and water application techniques.

Multi Agency Gold Incident Command Course

Divisional Officer Edgar Ramirez also completed the Multi Agency Gold Incident Command Course, at the Fire Service College.

Designed to develop the Gold Commanders’ ability to make decisions and work within a multi- agency team, this Tri-Service venture, between the College of Policing (CoP), the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and the National Ambulance Resilience Unit (NARU), is aimed at Category 1 responders from “blue light” services and partner agencies.