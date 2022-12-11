Launch of Online Parking Fixed Penalty Notices Payment System

HM Government of Gibraltar has announced the launch of a new Online Parking Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) payment portal.

Members of the public wishing to pay online for FPNs may now do so via https://parking.gibcarparks.com/fines or by scanning the following QR Code:

The launch of this web-based payment portal will capture all current FPNs. Members of the public will enter their registration number or the Notice Number printed on the top left of the FPN. The 50% discounted price will also be reflected for the 14 days prior to increasing to 100%.

Further enhancements to this service will be added in future, to include online payments of Residential Parking Zone Permits and payments for any monthly Government rental car parking spaces, including the launch of a Gibraltar Parking mobile application.

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Paul Balban, said: ‘The whole point of Fixed Penalty Notices is to deter people from committing offences, instil good road user behaviour and to make our roads safer for all. Our wish would be to have to issue no fines, however we must all agree that this initiative makes the process of paying for our FPN’s should we be issued one simpler for the general public to settle ’.