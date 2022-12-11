Public Health Conduct a Survey on Vaping of Children in Secondary Schools

Public Health Gibraltar is conducting a survey with the aim of assessing how many children are vaping (also known as electronic cigarettes) within secondary schools.

Parents will receive a notification of the survey either electronically or by letter. Students will be able to access the survey via a QR code that will be provided to them, parents will be given an opportunity to see the questions prior to the commencement of the survey. This survey is completely confidential and the information collected will be anonymous and there is no way to identify the respondent.

The information document will be circulated as from the 1st December with the survey commencing on the 8th December and closing on the 22nd December.

Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, said: “The data will be used to assess the level of use of electronic cigarettes within the target age group and I want to reassure both the parents and the children taking part, that we cannot identify the person answering the questions, so there will be no repercussions to anyone”.