Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Donation

The Chief Minister hosted Derek Ghio, Michael Alman and Joe Holliday from the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Charity on Friday 2nd December 2022.

They were joined by representatives from various entities in Gibraltar who donated a grand total of £20,500 to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the Chief Minister’s beard shave at Casemates Square on Saturday 26th November 2022.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “I am extremely happy of the funds that have been raised for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the Shave-Off event held a few weeks ago. This is a fantastic cause, which we should do our upmost to support, as they work all year round raising awareness and helping those who unfortunately suffer this terrible disease. I want to thank Entain, Pragmatic Play, Hope Charity Trust, Lottoland and Playtech for their generosity."

The following amounts have been donated:

• Entain: £2500

• Hope Charity Trust: £5000

• Lottoland: £5000

• Playtech: £5000

• Pragmatic Play: £3000