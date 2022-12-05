Minister Daryanani Discusses Gibraltar with CEO of Wizz Air

Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, has met with Mr Jozsef Varadi, CEO Wizz Air.

Mr Varadi was in Gibraltar for the CAPA Aviation Summit & Excellence Awards conference being held in Gibraltar this week.

The Minister took the opportunity to personally welcome Mr Varadi and discuss operations to Gibraltar.

Minister Daryanani, said: “It was disappointing that after putting in a lot of hard work and convincing WizzAir to fly to Gibraltar they decided to pull out due to lack of demand with the Luton service. I explained that this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic as all flights had a lower load factor. This year things are back to normal with most flights operating at almost capacity. I look forward to engaging with the wider Wizz team that Mr Varadi has directed me towards and with his assistance we hope to welcome the airline back to Gibraltar”.