Govt Mourns Passing of Marie Montegriffo

The Government has said it deeply regrets the sad passing of former Minister Marie Montegriffo.

Marie served as a Member of the House of Assembly from 1984 until 2007. In that time she was a Minister from 1988 until 1996, serving as Minister for Medical Services and Health, also as Minister for Sport. She had the privilege of leading on the organisation of the first highly successful Island Games to be held in Gibraltar in 1995.

Marie served as an Opposition Member from 1984 until 1988, before becoming a Minister, and again from 1996 until 2007, after holding ministerial office.

She was also Mayor of Gibraltar from 1988 to 1995.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said:

“I was very sorry to learn of the sad passing of my friend and colleague Marie Montegriffo. She devoted over twenty years to public service in Gibraltar and held an exemplary record both as a Government Minister and as an Opposition Parliamentarian. The deepest condolences of the Government and people of Gibraltar go out to her family and friends, especially her partner Gillaine at this sad time.”

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said:

“Marie was a fighter all her life. I had the privilege of serving with her in Opposition from 1999 until she retired in 2007. She was a great parliamentary performer, with a wonderful grasp of the issues, as well as a passionate defender of the right of the people of Gibraltar to determine their own future.”

Flags will fly at half mast from all government buildings, the GHA and City Hall tomorrow in honour of Ms Montegriffo.